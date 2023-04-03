To The Editor,

Last week’s Review April Fool’s joke was hilarious — (Champlain Township: Looking to the future with branding). The clever use of advertising bafflegab – such as ’design forward’, ‘picking a lane’, ‘the nature of our nature’, ‘life stage vs. life style’ was priceless.

And having the fictitious president, Malcolm MacLean, of the fictitious design company, Cundari, advise Council to “Take the time to digest the report as part of the journey” …. Well, we all know where that journey ends. Cue la salle de bain.

The joke may have gone a little over the edge when it included comments from the councillors. Could we be so naïve as to think they would actually commission such a study? Or that they actually paid $40,000 for this pablum?

No. Nobody would fall for that. But it was great fun.

By the way, and for a mere $20,000, here is my design for the new logo: a white flat-line on a black ground representing a Champlain clear-cut. How is that for the nature of our nature?

Sincerely,

ian hepburn, Vankleek Hill