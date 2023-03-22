Police are searching for a missing woman from Argenteuil.

The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public’s help to find Adjani Prud’homme, 26, from Mille-Isles in the MRC d’Argenteuil.

She was last seen on March 21, at 6 p.m. in Mille-Isles. She drives a grey, four-door Hyundai Accent with the licence plate number X72 TXF. She could be in the greater Montréal area.

Her relatives have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Description

Height: 1.73 m (5 ft 8 in)

Weight: 45 kg (100 lbs)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Special feature: Butterfly tattoo on right side and mountains on left ankle.

Anyone who sees Adjani Prud’homme is asked to contact 911. moreover, any information which can make it possible to find Adjani Prud’homme can be communicated, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.