Spring is almost here and you’re feeling the urge to clean your house, your car, your yard, but do you think of cleaning your body? You can do so by doing a detox.

A detox is taking different steps to help your body get rid of toxins and would preferably be done every change of season.

Your body absorbs toxins through the air you breathe, the food you eat and the water you drink. When your body is full of toxins, you might experience the following symptoms:

unexplained fatigue

mental confusion

bloating, constipation

sluggishness

puffy eyes, bags under eyes

A detox ranges from 7 to 10 days. Many detox products are available on the market. Aim for those containing the following plants: black radish, boldo, dandelion, stinging nettle, artichoke, milk thistle, burdock, birch, aloe vera, turmeric, activated charcoal.

Here are a few “Spring Detox Benefits and Tips” from Line

During the process, help your body by following these tips:

drink water with lemon juice (fresh) in the morning

drink at least 1.5 litres of water during the day

eat healthy foods, especially vegetables and fruits

exercise

get some fresh air

get plenty of rest

avoid tobacco, alcohol, processed foods, sugars and fats

Doing a detox might bring you the following benefits:

more energy

better mood

more restful sleep

enhanced focus

mental clarity

easier weight loss

stronger immune system

Detox techniques might not be for everyone so consult with your doctor or health practitioner before starting one.

This article was written by Line Crête, Natural health counsellor at L’Amie de la Santé.

Line has a professional diploma as a Natural health counselor as well as a professional diploma in Health, Fitness and Nutrition. Line has been giving conferences and workshops on a variety of subjects since 2011 and has been working at L’Amie de la santé since 2022.