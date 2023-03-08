Discover the transformative power of yoga with Margarita Garcia’s Yin and Kundalini yoga classes at Zudio in Vankleek Hill. Furthermore, Margarita thoughtfully designs her yoga classes to cater to both beginners and seasoned yogis, allowing participants to stretch, strengthen, and heal their body, mind, and spirit.

There are many types of yoga and you may not know which is right for you. Margarita teaches two types of yoga at Zudio in Vankleek Hill —Yin yoga and Kundalini yoga.

Yin yoga’s aim is to stretch the deep tissues. Classes usually consist of passive floor poses that work the lower body—the hips, pelvis, inner thighs, lower spine. This is a great practice to compliment more active lifestyles or as a quieter, gentler way to stretch for beginners or yogis of all levels.

Kundalini yoga includes postures, breathwork, and mantra or chanting, mudras and meditations—a complete practice that focuses on moving energy along the spine as a path to awareness and healing. It is considered the most complete yoga practice that supports the mind, body and spirit or energy body.

Margarita’s kundalini yoga classes end with a beautiful gong bath and meditation practice. In fact, Gong baths are a powerful way to bring about an overall sense of relaxation, which can reduce stress as well as help develop a better ability to cope with stress, help move emotional blockages, and even stimulate altered states of consciousness. They are truly ethereal and offer a blissful way to end a physical yoga practice.

*Margarita is registered with Yoga Alliance as RYT200 and has completed her 200-hr Kundalini YTT in Ottawa, 200-hr Hatha Yoga and Ayurveda YTT in Costa Rica and a 50-hr Yin YTT in Ottawa.

Join Margarita Garcia for Yin and Kundalini yoga!

Here are some useful links to learn more about Margarita and her yoga classes:

Here are some testimonials from students who have taken Margarita Garcia’s yoga classes:

“I had never heard of Yin or Kundalini Yoga before and decided to try both to see which one would resonate with me the most. After attending both classes, I have found that the movement of Kundalini and the pose holding of Yin with both of them having different breathing techniques and meditations, they complement each other quite well. I have been attending both classes since late November 2022. Like anything that is new to the body, I had some difficulty at first, but decided to pursue it as it benefitted me on other levels, mind & spirit. Last summer, I experienced some back problems and with the amount of snow shovelling that I’ve had to do this winter, I am really finding a difference in my body’s strength. Going from much soreness to a lot more strength with less pain. With all the changes that are occurring in our lives these days, these are excellent practices to bring peace & balance to our mind, body & soul. Everyone could benefit from this, regardless of age.” Martine Turpin

“My experience with yin yoga has been tremendously healing. This practice truly allows you to reconnect with your body, your mind and your spirit. Margarita’s teaching style and presence is one of calm and peace. During the session, she explains and accommodates poses to best suit your needs in a purely zen setting with gracious music and softened lighting. Do yourself a favour and show up on the mat, all parts of you will be grateful. It’s the best gift you can give yourself.” Sarah Anne Leroux

Margarita Garcia, a Yin and Kundalini yoga instructor, authored this article. For more information, please visit www.zudio.ca.