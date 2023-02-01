Lacking energy, feeling a little depressed? You might be dealing with the winter blues or even SAD (seasonal affective disorder). Symptoms include these:

feeling sad or depressed

low mental and physical energy

craving for carbohydrates especially sweets

sleepiness

trouble concentrating

isolating yourself

possible weight gain

thoughts of hopelessness, self-injury and even suicide

If so, don’t despair! L’Amie de la Santé has some great tips to beat the winter blues.

Here are a few steps that you can take to beat the winter blues such as:

First, get some sun. The lack of sun and light is the major cause of SAD. Go outside at least 20 minutes per day. If you can’t go outside, sit in front of a window where the sun is entering;

Exercise! Physical activity boosts your mood, decreases depression and alleviates stress;

Keep a regular sleep schedule;

Get a new hobby. Keeping busy with something you like to do will be good for your mental state;

Buy a sun lamp and have 8-10 minute sessions three times per week;

Take vitamin D. Your body needs the sun to produce this vitamin which means you are very low in vitamin D during winter. It is needed to produce serotonin which regulates your mood, sleep, appetite and energy level;

Take vitamin C. We usually eat a lot less fresh fruits and veggies during winter;

Take probiotics. The food we eat during the holiday season can seriously disrupt the gut bacteria. Gut health is directly associated with mood disorders and winter depression;

Plan activities with your friends and family and go even if you don’t feel like it;

Eat well. Consider adopting an anti-inflammatory diet like the Mediterranean or Paleo diet;

Laugh a lot! Watch comedies or funny videos, read jokes, play funny games or go to a laughing therapy group. If there is no such group around, why not start one yourself;

Seek professional help if your symptoms prevent you from functioning or if you have self-harming or suicidal thoughts.

This article was written by Line Crête, Natural health counsellor at L’Amie de la Santé.