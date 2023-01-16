Wendover native and former Hawkesbury Hawk U18 netminder Jacob Robillard has been signed by the National Hockey League’s (NHL) New York Islanders. On January 11, Islanders General Manager Jim Hulton announced the signing of the 20-year-old free-agent goaltender, who has spent the last three seasons with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Robillard has suited up for 53 career games with the Phoenix and sports a 29-16 record, with a 2.80 GAA and .892 save percentage. After leading the Phoenix to the semi-finals in 2022, he was invited to the Ottawa Senators’ rookie development camp.

Jacob played for the Hawkesbury Hawks U18AAA team during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons. He posted a 2.58 GAA and .912 save percentage for the Hawks U18AAA in 26 games during the 2018-2019 season.

Cougars add help up front

The Vankleek Hill Cougars have added forward Thomas Kelly from the South Grenville Rangers, as they look to add strength up front for the playoffs.

The 5’11”, 175-pound ’03 prospect played his first game for Vankleek Hill in the team’s 6-0 win over the Metcalfe Jets on January 14. He also played four games for the Cougars during the second half of the 2021-2022 season, with one goal and one assist.

Glens’ Lopez, Repaci selected to play in EOJHL Top Prospects game

Kayden Lopez

Forward Kayden Lopez and defenseman Cosimo Repaci of the Alexandria Glens were named to the Martin Division team for the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Top Prospects game, scheduled for Monday, January 16 (score unavailable at press time). The game features the league’s best young players.

The 5’8”, 165-pound Lopez, from Bainsville, Ontario, is in his rookie season with the Glens and has notched 2 assists in 27 games with the team. An ’06 prospect, who played minior hockey with the Seaway Valley Rapids AA organization, Kayden has impressed with his play this season, and is still just 17 years old.

Repaci, a 17-year-old ’05 prospect, has notched three goals and five assists for Alexandria in 27 games this season. The 5’9”, 150-pound rearguard hails from Ottawa and played with the Ottawa Valley Wolves U18 team in 2021-2022.

Former Hawk Max Donoso named OHL Goaltender of the Week

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced on January 9 that former Hawkesbury Hawk netminder Max Donoso, now with the Ottawa 67’s, was named the OHL Goaltender of the Week. Donoso earned the honour by posting a 2-0 record with a 1.00 goals-against average (GAA) and .951 save percentage.

Defending the crease in back-to-back victories, Donoso turned aside 26 of the 27 shots that came his way on January 6, as Ottawa defeated the Niagara IceDogs 4-1. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound netminder returned to the crease on Sunday, January 8, stopping 13 of the 14 shots he faced, as the 67’s closed out the weekend with a 5-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack.

As of January 15, the 19-year-old from Windsor, Ontario, owned a 19-6-0-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and .901 save percentage in 27 games this year with the 67s. He ranks third among OHL goaltenders in goals-against average this season, as the 67’s remain atop the OHL standings.

Donoso began the 2021-2022 as the starting goaltender for the Central Canada Hockey League’s (CCHL) Hawkesbury Hawks, posting a GAA of 1.79, a save percentage of .935, and an 11-2 record in 13 games. His performance with the Hawks received immediate attention from the 67’s, who called him up to the OHL. In 27 games with Ottawa in the 2021-2022 season, Donaso had a 2.82 GAA, .906 save percentage and 11-9-6 record.

Boileau signs with Nepean Raiders

The Nepean Raiders have announced the signing of 6’4″, 185-pound, 2005-born defenceman, Alex Boileau, who they acquired earlier this season as part of a trade with the Hawkesbury Hawks.

Boileau most recently played with the Atlanta Mad Hatters of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL), where he recorded six points in 19 games played this season.

Boileau was a key member of the Hawkesbury Hawks U18AAA team during the 2021-2022 season, where he had three goials and four assists in 31 games and was also an assistant captain on the team. He was drafted in the second round of the 2022 OHL U18 draft by the Guelph Storm.