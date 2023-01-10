Who isn’t watching their budget these days?

We rounded up EIGHT ways to save money while getting out on your own, with friends, or with family!

ONE:

Walk, swim, badminton, pickleball, tennis, skating

HAWKESBURY SPORTSPLEX & indoor multi-purpose room

Cost: Free/Varies. The walking track is free, but there are small fees to use the pool, or reserving an indoor tennis, pickleball or badminton court

Take advantage of an indoor walking track, bring a friend or music or a podcast to listen to and walk at your own pace.

Info: https://www.hawkesbury.ca/en/living/recreation/schedule-and-pricing-for-activities

TWO:

Outdoor skating trail, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing

MUNICIPALITY OF BROWNSBURG-CHATHAM, QC

Cost: FREE

Enjoy outdoor trails for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

Strings of lights line the one kilometre outdoor skating trail — at the municipal campground at 457 route des Outaouais.

Skating trail open:

Thursday and Friday, 4 pm to 10 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 9 am to 10 pm

Info: https://www.brownsburgchatham.ca/services-municipaux/loisirs-et-culture/patinoires-exterieures/



THREE:

Cross-country ski around Vankleek Hill

SKI-VENT-CLIC

Cost: season pass $40 or $8 per day for individuals

The total scenic network circles around Vankleek Hill and is around 18 km in total length; the trail is designated as an official training trail for the Canadian Ski Marathon.

Choose the smaller route or longer route, get a map and a pass to choose where to link up with the trail:

Info: https://skivankleekhill.ca/



FOUR:

Walk or snowshoe

Prescott and Russell Recreational Trail

Cost: FREE

This trail is great for walking in any season.

There are several places you can park your car to walk a portion of the trail.

Find an access point close to you! It’s closer than you think!

Info: https://www.sentierprtrail.com/en/home

FIVE:

Go to a museum in a city near you!

Did you know that you can borrow a family pass to get free admission to a museum?

Cost: FREE

Visit the Hawkesbury Public Library website to view the complete list offered there:

http://www.bibliotheque.hawkesbury.on.ca/index.php/en/services/museum-family-passes

Visit your local library website to see what is available to you.

SIX:

The Larose Forest (Eastern Ontario)

Hiking, Snowshoeing, Cross-Country Skiing — enjoy the beautiful trails!

Cost: FREE

See the map here! It’s closer than you think.

https://en.prescott-russell.on.ca/discover/larose_forest

Note: There are membership fees for activities including snowmobiling and mountain bikes. You can find out more on the website.

SEVEN:

Hiking and snowshoeing. Other South Nation Conservation trails are available across the region. Visit the website link to get started.

Try the Moose Creek Trail

Cost: FREE

https://www.nation.on.ca/recreation/hikingwalking/moose-creek-recreation-trail-moose-creek-ontario

EIGHT:

Walk or snowshoe

The Glengarry Recreational Trail

Cost: FREE

See the map, connect to the trail from various locations.

https://glengarrytrails.com/maps-of-the-trails/the-trails/





